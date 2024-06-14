World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy   – THISDAYLIVE

* To raise non-oil revenues, support vulnerable groups

*Urges FG to sustain current reform momentum, expand protection to poor

*Says CBN’s increasing interest rates appropriate to curb inflation

*Edun declares funding will help implement macro-fiscal, social protection policy reforms

James Emejo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

The World Bank yesterday approved a total sum of N2.25 billion for Nigeria to enable the federal government to sustain its reform momentum, accelerate non-oil resource mobilisation, and support poor Nigerians.

In two separate financing interventions, the bank announced $1.5 billion for the country’s Reforms for Economic Stabilisation to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing Programme (DPF), and $750 million for the Accelerating Resource Mobilisation Reforms (ARMOR) Programme-for-Results (PforR).

The World Bank said the combined package provided immediate financial and technical support…