Court Frees Binance Executives from Tax Evasion Charge – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, discharged two executives of Binance Holdings Limited, accused of tax evasion.

The two freed staff of the crypto currency firm are Tigran Gambaryan, who have been in custody since his arrest in late February and his colleague, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who is said to be at large after escaping from custody in Nigeria.

They were freed after the court struck out their names from the four-count charge preferred against them by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This was also sequel to the filing of an amended charge by FIRS’ counsel, Moses Ideho, wherein Binance is listed as sole defendant.

Recall that in the earlier charge while Binance is the 1st defendant, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla were listed as 2nd and 3rd respectively.

When the matter was called yesterday, Gambaryan stepped into the dock.

Tonye Krukrubo, SAN, who appeared for Binance (1st defendant), then…