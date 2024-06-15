Deconstructing Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma – THISDAYLIVE

Born in Igbere, Abia State of Nigeria, Eme Ekeoma came to Lagos with his uncle while he was 19 years old. At that age, eking out a living was such a herculean task for young Ekeoma. But sheer vision, strength of soul, love for home and enterprise led him on. He went ahead to get a job with the Central Bank of Nigeria. Sadly, however, Ekeoma’s contract, at the apex bank was terminated. This, would, however, prove to be the turning point and watershed in his life as destiny came calling. Unperturbed by what others would have seen as a misfortune and eyes tenaciously fixed on his goals, through dint of hardwork, Ekeoma turned his stumbling block into a stepping stone. With his astounding success, as an entrepreneur, Ekeoma’s life witnessed a giant leap. All the hurdles he had to cross on his way up no doubt served as a motivational tonic to any hardworking young man or woman who encounters him. Adedayo Adejobi x-rays the life of this 64-year-old…