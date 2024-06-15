FG Directs NSCDC to Take Over Protection of Transmission Lines – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has ordered the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to take over the protection of transmission lines and towers across the nation.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunjo-Ojo, gave the order yesterday during the passing-out parade of the second batch of mining marshals of NSCDC in Abuja, decrying that: “It is not acceptable for a country to spend billions on power infrastructure for it to be vandalised.”

The minister, while expressing deep concern over the constant vandalism of transmission lines, towers and transformers, described the repeated vandalism of critical national assets as economic sabotage which must be nipped in the bud.

Tunji-Ojo added that: “I will speak with my brother, the Minister of Power, about the rate of vandalism, the rate of destruction of our critical infrastructure in the sector and a lot of sabotage going on with our transmission lines, our generation…