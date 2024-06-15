Gov Lawal Honours 20 Gallant Zamfara Community Protection Guards – THISDAYLIVE

*Pledges support for families of fallen heroes

Governor Dauda Lawal has promised to fully support families of officers and men of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) who lost their lives in the fight against banditry.

A statement on Saturday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Lawal spoke at a ceremony at the Government House to decorate 20 members of the CPG with gallantry medals for their exceptional performance.

According to the statement, the decorated guards were led by Brig-Gen. Lawal Bature Mohammed, the state Commandant of the CPG.

The statement noted that the 20 guards were at the frontline fighting bandits to ensure the return of peace in Zamfara State.

“Governor Dauda Lawal reiterated his administration’s dedication to the welfare of the guards and pledged full support for the families of those who lost their lives,” the statement said.

According to the Governor, “consider decorating you as a way to motivate you…