Kano Governor Ordering Arrest of Emir Bayero Violated His Fundamental Rights, Court Holds – THISDAYLIVE

*Awards N10m damages against state

*Set to rule on motion seeking nullification of Kano emirates law June 20

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has fined the Kano State Government N10 million for breaching the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero’s fundamental human rights.

Equally, the court has fixed June 20th 2024, to rule on a motion filed by the Counsel of Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, seeking nullification of the Kano emirates council (repeal) law 2024.

In the case with suit number FHC/KN/CS/190/2024, in which the deposed Emir Bayero is the applicants, the 10 respondents in the case include the Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Kano State, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Kano state and Department of State Services.

Delivering judgment yesterday, in the case instituted by Bayero seeking for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights, the trial…