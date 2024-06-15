NACCIMA Appoints Odufuye Vice Chairman, Digital Economy, Gaming, Sports Betting Trade Group – THISDAYLIVE

Agnes Ekebuike

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has announced the appointment of Dele Odufuye as the Vice Chairman of the NACCIMA Digital Economy, Gaming, and Sports Betting Trade Group.

His appointment was contained in a letter from the National President of NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye.

The NACCIMA President expressed his confidence in Odufuye’s ability to contribute to the operations of the trade group effectively, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Odufuye to this pivotal role. Given his outstanding achievements and leadership in the field of technology and entrepreneurship, we believe that he brings invaluable expertise and vision to our group.”

Odufuye is an award-winning IT Professional, Serial Entrepreneur & Investor. He is currently the Managing Director of Cavista Holdings, a globally expanding investment holding company with diverse investments across four continents, focusing on sectors…