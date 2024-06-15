Rangers Eighth League Title Quest Gets Bendel Insurance Test – THISDAYLIVE

After a slight midweek set back in which they lost 1-0 to old foe, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, table-topping Enugu Rangers will tomorrow host Bendel Insurance at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, in Flying Antelopes’ quest to becoming the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League champion. The Cathedral, have proven to be a crucifying ground for most opponents of the seven-time champions, and with coach Fidelis Ilechukwu having rested five starters midweek to be fresh for tomorrow’s encounter and the return of Kennneth Igboke from the Super Eagles camp, there will definitely be no insurance for Bendel

Enugu Rangers International will tomorrow at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu go head-to-head with Bendel Insurance in the Flying Antelopes’ quest to win the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League title.

The seven-time league champions last won the league in 2016 and a victory against old foe, Bendel Insurance will put them in good stead to…