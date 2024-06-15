Revenge Burns Slowly in ‘House of the Dragon S2’ – THISDAYLIVE

Vanessa Obioha

The first season of ‘House of the Dragon,’ the prequel to HBO’s monumental ‘Game of Thrones’ series, concluded with a looming battle for the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne and a death that cries out for vengeance, signalling an inevitable civil war between the Greens and the Blacks.

With the death of King Viserys and the tragic killing of Lucerys—one of Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) bastard children—by Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), the second son of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra’s half-brother, the second season promises to propel the succession drama into a fiery realm with a swift narrative.

Yet, in the first four episodes of the second season sent to critics for preview, the buildup to war is a deliberate slow burn. War demands patience and strategy, virtues conspicuously absent in the impulsive King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). However, the writers seem to have all the time in the world,…