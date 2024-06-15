Tinubu Meets FBI Director, Canvasses Stronger Collaboration to Fight Terrorism, Cybercrime – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fight against cybercrime, terrorism, and other related crimes.

The FBI is the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States of America, and its principal federal law enforcement agency.

The President, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, who spoke Friday during a meeting with FBI Director, Christopher Asher Wray, at the State House in Abuja declared “we cannot achieve this important feat of eliminating crimes without collaboration.

“Incidentally, as the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nigeria is also collaborating with other West African countries to fight economic and other related crimes,” President Tinubu said.

President Tinubu described the presence of the FBI Director alongside his team in Nigeria as a…