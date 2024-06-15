Tinubu Names Ayodeji Gbeleyi Bureau of Public Enterprises DG – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

The President, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience and competence to bear in this role to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity building and sustenance of reforms through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy.

The new DG is also expected to ensure social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources, as well as advancing effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors.

Gbeleyi is a renowned financial expert and award-winning chartered accountant. He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He…