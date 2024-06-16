Bishop Odeleke Celebrates 50 Years on the Pulpit – THISDAYLIVE

Bishop Margaret Bolanle Odeleke will be standing at the pulpit, between June 17th and 19th 2024 to celebrate her 50 years of preaching the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Fifty years had passed since she first began her journey as a young Lady Evangelist, and now, at the ripe age of 74, she will be celebrating a half-century of dedicated service to the Lord.

As she reflected on her journey, Bishop Odeleke’s mind wandered back to the early days, when she faced countless challenges and doubts. But her unwavering faith and determination had propelled her forward, and she has gone on to build a thriving ministry that has touched the lives of thousands.

Over the years, she had baptized countless babies, married numerous couples, and comforted grieving families. She had also founded several schools, maternity homes and community programmes, leaving an indelible mark on her community and the entire world.

It’s certain that as she will be looking out…