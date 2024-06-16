FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays for Eid-ul-Adha Celebration – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has declared Monday 17th, and Tuesday 18th June 2024 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and the stability of our country.

The minister assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul- Adha celebration, the minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our…