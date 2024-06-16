I’m Ready to Sweep APC Candidate into Office, Says Oshiomhole – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has promised to ensure the victory of the party during the September 21 governorship election.

Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, made the remark while inaugurating the party Campaign Council for the election.

“If it requires me (Oshiomhole) to take the role of a sweeper, I am ready to sweep Senator Monday Okpebholo into office as governor.

“Every member and supporter of the APC is a member of our campaign for genuine change under the leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

“Titles do not matter; every member is a canvasser; every member of our party must work hard to win their units and wards, local government and state. Move from house to house because neighbour talks to neighbour and would understand.”

According to him, every Edo person…