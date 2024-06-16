In Sallah Message, Tinubu Says Nigerians’ Sacrifices, Expectations will Not Come to Naught – THISDAYLIVE

*Atiku, Abbas, Obi, govs, APC, PDP celebrate with Nigerian Muslims, preach peace, love, sacrifice

*DSS urges vigilance, IG orders AIGs, CPs to beef up security

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, Laleye Dipo in Minna and James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that the sacrifices and great expectations of the citizens of Nigerians will not come to naught, stressing that propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors of the economy.

This is as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, and governors of Edo, Ekiti,…