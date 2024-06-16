Nigerian Children Facing Substantial Health Risks, UNICEF Raises the Alarm over Cholera Outbreaks – THISDAYLIVE

*Lagos confirms 17 cases, 15 deaths

Funmi Ogundare

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said recurrent cholera outbreaks in Nigeria are critically affecting children and the population at large.

This is as the Lagos State government yesterday confirmed 17 cases disease out of 350 suspected cases in 29 wards in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by UNICEF’s Chief of Lagos UNICEF Field Office, Celine Lafoucrier, in response to the cholera outbreak in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Lafoucrier said children faced substantial health risks, particularly those below the age of five, who were prone to severe dehydration and a higher mortality rate.

She urged governments at all levels to focus on the provision of clean and risk-free water to prevent the spread of cholera in the country.

According to her, despite the state government’s efforts to provide water to its population, the current outbreak has demonstrated the…