Tinubu Names Ayodeji Gbeleyi as DG of Bureau of Public Enterprises – THISDAYLIVE

*Asks BPP boss, Ahmadu to resign

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

This is just as the president also directed the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mr. Mamman Ahmadu, to resign.

A statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu expected the new director-general to bring his vast experience and competence to bear in this role to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity-building.

In addition, Tinubu said this would also ensure the sustenance of reforms through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy.

The new DG is also expected to ensure social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources, as well as advancing effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and…