Tinubu Rejoices with Cyril Ramaphosa on Re-election as South African President – THISDAYLIVE

*Calls for strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria, South AfricaDeji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on his re-election.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also rejoiced with the people of South Africa on the peaceful and successful conduct of the general election.

While wishing President Ramaphosa a successful term in office, President Tinubu called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa as strategic partners in Africa for the overall advancement of the continent.

South Africa’s parliament on Friday re-elected Ramaphosa as the country’s president following a historic coalition deal between the governing African National Congress (ANC), the main opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other smaller parties.

The ANC lost its controlling majority in last…