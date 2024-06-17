$4.3bn NLNG Train-7 Project Reaches 67% Completion, over 9,000 Nigerians Employed – THISDAYLIVE

*Company reaffirms commitment to deliver benefits to citizens

Peter Uzoho in Lagos and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), yesterday, confirmed that its ongoing $4.3 billion Train-7 project had reached 67 per cent completion, and employed over 9,000 Nigerians.

NLNG stated that the plant expansion project, aimed at ramping up its production capacity to 30 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) from the current 22mtpa, had achieved a significant construction milestone of over 45 million man-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI).

In a statement signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, the company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering economic benefits to Nigerians through the project.

The multi-billion-dollar project at Bonny Island, the company’s production location in Rivers State, was awarded to a consortium of three international Engineering,…