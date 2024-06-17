Abia Sends 300 Youths to Nasarawa for Training in Integrated Farming – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

No fewer than 300 youths from Abia State have arrived in Nasarawa State to commenve a two-week training in modern farming practices to empower them to make their living in agriculture.

The training which is fully funded by the Abia government, which announced at the weekend that the beneficiaries of the programme had arrived at the CSS Global Integrated Farms in Nasarawa for the training.

Prior to their departure to Nasarawa, the youths were addressed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor(CoS), Pastor Caleb Ajagba, who charged them to take the programme serious as they were not sponsored to go on a jamboree or sight seeing.

“The Government has paid for each of the 300 beneficiaries going to CSS farms, and you would be exposed to all forms of mechanised farming and the entire value chain of agriculture,” he said.

He said that the beneficiaries shohld see themselves as Abia ambassadors, having been selected after…