Emir Sanusi Tasks Wealthy Individuals to Assist Vulnerable Persons – THISDAYLIVE

. Kano Gov flags off distribution of meat to 5,600 people

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable members of the society especially, during Eid Adha celebrations.

Sanusi II made the call during his sermon after leading the two rakat prayers at Kofar Mata Eid prayers ground yesterday in Kano.

Sanusi 11 also enjoined Muslims to intensify prayers for peaceful coexistence in Kano and the nation at large.

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf commenced the distribution of meat from 700 cows to 5,600 individuals across the state, courtesy of a charitable organization based in Germany, HASENE, collaborating with the BARIS Foundation as part of their Edil-Kabir Kurban for the year 1445AH.

Launching the symbolic distribution at Bayero University, the governor expressed profound joy at the benevolent act, foreseeing the upliftment of spirits among the…