Emphasise Professionalism, Discipline, Integrity, Oyebanji Charges LG Leadership – THISDAYLIVE

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has called on the leadership of the local governments in the state to place high premium on professionalism, discipline, integrity, compassion, and teamwork in order to drive substantial improvement in local government administration.

Governor Oyebanji, who made the call while declaring open a three-day retreat for the heads of local government and local council development areas of the state at the NULGE secretariat, Ado- Ekiti, said maintaining high professional standard is crucial for effective service delivery for the development and progress of the grassroots.

Recognising the importance of strong leadership and ethical standards in public service, the governor said the only way for them to earn the trust of the people such that they will discharge their civic responsibility to government is by dealing with them with utmost sincerity integrity, efficiency and…