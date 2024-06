GOV MBAH FELICITATES MUSLIMS, HARPS ON LOVE, SACRIFICE – THISDAYLIVE

Eid el Kabir:Gov Mbah Felicitates Muslims, Urges Love, Sacrifice

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has felicitated the Muslim ummah in the state and across the nation on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir, calling for love, tolerance, peace, unity, and a sense of sacrifice among Nigerians to move the nation forward.

Mbah spoke on Sunday in his goodwill message to the Muslim faithful at Eid el-Kabir, stressing that the present socio-economic challenges would ultimately abate through the collective sacrifice and commitment to nation-building by all Nigerians.

He said, “I extend warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Enugu State in particular and across the nation on this occasion of Eid el-Kabir.

“As we celebrate, let us also reflect on and imbibe the essence of sacrifice, charity, love, service, peace, unity, humility, and submission to the command of God that this occasion represents.

“Let us remember to be our…