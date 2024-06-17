Lagos Confirms 17 Cholera Cases, 15 Deaths – THISDAYLIVE

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has confirmed 17 cholera cases out of 350 suspected cases in 29 wards in the state.

According to a statement yesterday, the state government said it had recorded 15 fatalities from the cholera outbreak.

The statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the state Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, noted that the government has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

It said the PHEOC was convened to address the increasing number of severe gastroenteritis cases across multiple LGAs in the state.

The statement added that the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this while speaking on steps taken to control the outbreak in Lagos State.

“He revealed that 350 suspected cases of cholera were reported in 29 wards across multiple LGAs in Lagos State with 17 confirmed cases and 15 fatalities so far,” the statement partly read.

The…