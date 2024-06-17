LASBCA Officials Accused  of Ignoring Court Order, Sanwo-Olu’s Directive – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Residents of Kenneth Odidika Close in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have accused the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) of llegedly colluding with some individuals to forcefully take over plots of land in the area.

They also accused LASBCA of disregarding a court order to maintain status quo pending the determination of a suit filed against the agency, and also the directive of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the matter.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved residents, a Lagos-based lawyer, Kenneth Odidika, appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to call officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to order over alleged plot to dispossess them of their property.

The lawyer, who made the appeal while addressing journalists, stated that from the outset, LASBCA had been struggling to find reasons to dispossess him and his neighbours of their property and each time they countered their claims, LASBCA…