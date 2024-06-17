Mbah Congratulates Rangers for Winning 2023/24 NPFL Title – THISDAYLIVE

*Vows total turnaround of Enugu sports sector

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah has congratulated the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on their winning of the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title with a game to spare following their 2-0 victory over Bendel Insurance Football Club at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday.

A 33rd-minute goal by Kenechukwu Agu and 65th-minute goal by Chidiebere Nwobodo handed the Fidelis Ilechukwu-tutored lads their eighth league title and their second since 2016, as their closest rivals, Remo Stars and Enyimba Football Club lost their match-day 37 fixtures 1-2 each against Sunshine Stars and Sporting Lagos, accordingly. This left the Flying Antelopes with an insurmountable 67-point lead with a game to go.

Reacting to the development, Governor Mbah said Rangers title win and the display on the pitch were clear exciting reenactment of the greatness Enugu State was known for, also…