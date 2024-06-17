Military Airstrikes Kill Over 80 Terrorists in Katsina, MNJTF Rescues 35 Women, Children in Lake Chad  – THISDAYLIVE

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Monday said that the air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed more than 80 terrorists hibernating at a hideout location at Gidan Kare Village of Ruwan Godiya Ward in Faskare Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

The NAF also said that the air strikes became necessary following intelligence that terrorists numbering over 100 were reported to be burning houses at a settlement about five kilometres away from Gidan Kare village, stressing that overhead the village at about 8.30pm, several houses were observed to be on fire with the entire village in pandemonium.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, revealed that 45 motorcycles belonging to the terrorists were also burnt during the airstrikes.

This is as troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) deployed in Operation Lake Sanity 2, under the Task Force…