NEMSA MD Felicitates Muslims, Says Agency Committed to Its Mandate – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency ( NEMSA) and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation (CEIF), Aliyu Tukur Tahir, has felicitated the Muslim community in Nigeria on the occasion of the Eid-el-Adha celebration asking Allah to bless the Ummah and keep them on the path of goodness.

He also congratulated the pilgrims, especially those from Nigeria whose Hajj rites climaxed with their gathering and prayers at Mount Arafah on Saturday.

Tahir prayed Allah to accept their spiritual journey, reward them with Al-jannah Firdaus, and grant them journey mercies back to the country.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Dr. Obinna Nwachukwu, he urged the Muslim community to reflect on the lessons of Hajj and the festivities around it, such as the virtues of patience, sacrifice, piety, faith in God, justice and fairness, support for one another and persistent…