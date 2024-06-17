Nigeria Must Join International Mining Bodies to Attract FDI to Its over 44 Solid Minerals – THISDAYLIVE

· Lists inadequate funding, insecurity, lack of data as issues besetting sector

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Global audit, tax, and business advisory firm, KPMG, has stated that to fully attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria’s over 44 solid minerals scattered in over 500 locations nationwide, the country, through its agencies, must sign up for relevant international mining organisations.

In its June report on the country’s solid minerals sector, KPMG stated that based on its mineral wealth, Nigeria should naturally be a preferred mining destination for many multinationals.

The firm listed Nigeria’s mineral deposits to include, but not limited to, gold, barite, bentonite, limestone, coal, bitumen, iron ore, tantalite/columbite, lead/zinc, gemstones, granite, marble, gypsum, talc, iron ore, lead, lithium, nickel, and silver.

It stated, however, that a myriad of challenges had plagued the sector, hindering its ability to…