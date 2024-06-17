Police Arrest Two Armed Robbery, Rape Suspects, Recover Guns – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police in Anambra have arrested two suspects for armed robbery and rape offences respectively.

A press release by the state police command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the arrests were made on Saturday.

He said: “In the early hours of 15/6/2024 Police Operatives attached to Abagana division arrested two serial offenders wanted on a case of alleged rape and armed robbery.

“Operatives recovered two locally made double barrel guns, one locally made single barrel gun, six live cartridges, and one Q link motorcycle.”

Ikenga gave the names of the suspects as Chukwuma Diji, a male who also goes by the name Sympathy or Chi-boy and aged 35 years, while another, Micheal Edochie a male aged 31years hails from Eziabunabu Umudun, Abagana.

The release stated that “Sometime last year the suspects allegedly raped a married woman at Obinagu Abagana and fled the Community when Security Operatives attempted to arrest…