Tinubu Asked to Ignore Calls to Scrap Amnesty Programme – THISDAYLIVE

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore calls by some stakeholders to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP).

The IYN said that those calling for the scrapping of the PAP are uncomfortable with the story of peace and stability in the region, and are clearly not motivated by patriotism and genuine concern for the Niger Delta and indeed Nigeria.

The IYN, in a statement signed by its President, Frank Ebikabo, and the Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, said that the call being championed by ethnic chauvinists was designed to distract the new leadership of the PAP and does not deserve attention from serious minds.

The IYN was responding to comments made by one Frank Tietie, who claimed there was corruption in the PAP and that the agency had not achieved anything in spite of the money spent on it by the federal government.

The group condemned the claim by Tietie that only one ethnic group was laying claim to…