Tinubu, Buhari, Governors Observe Eid Prayers, Implore Nigerians to Show Charity to the Vulnerable – THISDAYLIVE

· Ex-president raises the alarm over unchecked population growth

· Saraki, others pray for Nigeria’s unity

Deji Elumoye, Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, observed Eid prayers in Lagos and Daura, respectively, where they called on Nigerians to show more care towards their neighbours and extend charity to the vulnerable.

While Tinubu urged Nigerians to love their neighbours, Buhari tasked them to help one another, considering the situation of the country.

The former president also warned that uncontrolled population growth in the country should be a matter of concern to all, as it portended danger to future generations.

State governors, including Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, prayed for…