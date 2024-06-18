Adrian Wood Returns to Nigeria, Moves to Rebrand Ntel with Fresh Investors – THISDAYLIVE

•Plans to raise $550m for company’s restructuring

Emma Okonji



The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Adrian Wood, who left Nigeria in 2004, has returned to the Nigerian telecoms space as the new Chief Executive Officer of ntel, the telecoms company that was unbundled from NITEL and managed by NATCOMS.

Wood, who resumed on January 8, 2024, as the new CEO of ntel, took over from the former CEO, Dr. Babatunde Omotoba, with plans to raise $550 million for restructuring of the new ntel.

In his new role, Wood has been tasked to shop for fresh investors and to rebrand the telecoms company, and he has assured the staff of ntel of his commitment and desire to meet up with his new role.

In a letter sent out by Wood to all ntel staff, dated June 5, 2024, seen by THISDAY, he encouraged them to remain steadfast and assured them of his commitment to introduce fresh investors and to rebrand the company in few weeks time.

He also…