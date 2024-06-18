Ekpo Woos Canadian Businesses, Investors to Nigeria’s Gas Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo has said the path to a sustainable energy future requires partnership, innovation, and a shared commitment to addressing global energy challenges.

He stated this at a welcome reception hosted by the Nigerian High Commission in Alberta, Calgary, Canada, where he attended the Global Energy Show, a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, said.

The minister described the global energy show as a platform where the brightest minds and most influential leaders in the energy sector converge, saying the gathering offered an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s immense potential in the global energy landscape, particularly in the gas sector.

“We welcome Canadian businesses and investors to explore Nigeria’s vast opportunities. Our government is dedicated to ensuring a stable and conducive environment for investments, with a focus on transparency, efficiency, and mutual…