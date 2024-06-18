Enugu Gov’s Wife Launches ‘Mama Care Initiative’, Enrols 1,701 Expectant Mothers in Health Insurance Plan – THISDAYLIVE

Wife of the Enugu State governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, Tuesday, launched the “Mama Care Initiative” where 1,701 pregnant women were enrolled on a one-year health insurance premium.

Mrs. Mbah, who also doled out financial supports and foodstuffs to the expectant mothers drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state, said that Mama Care, which is an initiative of the Office of the Wife of the Governor of the Enugu State and her pet project, the Custos Care Foundation, was aimed at boosting government’s effort to eradicate maternal and infant mortality from the state.

This was even as the Commissioner for Health, Enugu State, Prof Emmanuel Obi, described the gesture as a major millage for the Governor Peter Mbah’s many initiatives to bring government closer to the grassroot through the construction of 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, many of which are already nearing completion.

Throwing more light on the Mama Care Initiative, Mrs Mbah…