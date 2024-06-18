Kano Inaugurates  N21bn  85km Road, Bridge in Madobi  – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has laid the foundation for an 85-kilometer road project worth about N21 billion in Madobi Local Government Area(LGA) of the state.

The governor said at the inauguration of the project yesterday , that the project was poised to redefine rural landscapes and enhance the livelihoods of the populace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 85 kilometers spans from Bridge Madobi to Madobi town, running through Yako to Kafin Mai Yaki, culminating in Kiru LGA.

He explained that the project underscored the commitment to bolster transportation infrastructure, which was crucial for agricultural and economic growth in rural Kano.

Additionally, the governor said a second project featuring a 15-kilometer road and a 200-metre bridge from Madobi Town to Kubarachi to Kura was also underway.

“This will showcase the administration’s profound dedication to catalyzing progress across the semi-urban and rural areas,”…