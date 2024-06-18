Niger-Delta Excellence Celebrated at Eve Afrique Redball Awards – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

In a night of inspiration, music, and awards, the Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative celebrated outstanding Niger-Delta indigenes at the 2024 Eve Afrique Redball Awards.

The 14th edition of the event, held at the luxurious Wells Cariton Apartment, Cubana Hall, Asokoro, Abuja, on May 19th, brought together distinguished guests to honour individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of the Niger Delta.

The theme, “Cultivating Progress in the Niger Delta – A shared responsibility, a case study of the Bille Kingdom Module, Call for Action”, set the tone for an evening of recognition and celebration.

The event was a testament to the region’s potential and the impact that can be made when individuals come together to drive progress.

Elder Boma Vincent Benebo, one of the speakers, shared the inspiring story of the Bille Kingdom’s community development through shared responsibility.

He urged the people of the…