Nigeria Must Prevent   Cholera Spread in Schools – THISDAYLIVE

Following the outbreak of cholera in Lagos and some states, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for extensive measures to protect school children.

The UN organisation also called for concerted efforts to prevent disruption in the academic calendar over the spread of the disease.

The Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucrier ,who made the call yesterday in a statement, said that the cholera outbreaks critically affected children and the young population.

According to Lafoucriere, these vulnerable groups face substantial health high risks particularly children and young adults attending schools.

She noted that children were prone to severe dehydration and high mortality rate.

“There is therefore, urgent need for good sanitation, hygiene practices, improved access to clean water, regular handwashing with soap and clean water in order to combat the outbreak in schools,” she said.

Lafoucrier, however, solicited for…