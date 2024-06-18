Okaighele Youth Group Promises Collaboration with Edo Govt – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Members of the youth group called “Okaighele” in Edo South of Edo State have promised to cooperate and partner the state government, the state Police Command and other security agencies to ensure continued peace in the state.

In a statement signed by 26 ‘Okaighele’ community youth leaders and made available to journalists in Benin-city yesterday, the group, however, appealed to the state government to rescind its decision to ban their activities as they remain law-abiding always.

In the statement dated June 8, they deny any knowledge of involvement in secret cult activities in the state, adding that they are not members of any of the cult groups.

The statement also said they do not constitute security threat to communities as they have always played significant and decisive roles in mobilising the youths to maintain peace in their various localities.

They stated that they are well known to the Divisional…