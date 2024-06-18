Policeman, One Other Killed in Rivers as Citizens, Security Operatives Take over Councils – THISDAYLIVE

*Fubara vows to resist supporters’ arrest

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The crisis following the expiration of the tenures of Local Government Council Chairmen in Rivers State, has taken another dimension, as police, youths and other citizens occupied 21 council secretariats on Tuesday, resisting the outgoing chairmen and their supporters from gaining entry to the offices.

The State Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara has assured that he will fearlessly lead the way to ensure that peace continueds to prevail in the State, stressing that his government will resist arrest of any of his supporters.

Governor Fubara, in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday morning dissolved the councils citing the Nigerian constitution on the tenure of local government administration and directed’ the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately step in and take charge of the councils’ affairs.

The insistence by some of the outgoing chairmen to remain in…