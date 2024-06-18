Showdown Looms, Armed Group Vows to Sack Council Chairmen – THISDAYLIVE

•CP to troublemakers: steer clear, don’t be used as cannon fodder

•Asari Dokubo urges council heads to vacate office immediately

•Invoke ‘doctrine of necessity’ to stop impending anarchy, group urges National Assembly

Emmanuel Addeh, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The controversy over the tenure of local government chairpersons in Rivers State yesterday took a fresh twist after some armed youths threatened to force out council heads found occupying their offices after the expiration of their constitutionally guaranteed terms by midnight of Tuesday.

But Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatunji Disu, addressing journalists yesterday at the state police headquarters, warned troublemakers to shun any planned violence in the state. Disu said anyone found fomenting trouble will face the full wrath of the law.

Reacting to the dispute yesterday in Port Harcourt, as he celebrated Eid-el-Kabir,…