FG Awards N14 Billion Shoreline Protection Contract for Outer Mariner – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo



The federal government has awarded a contract worth about N14 billion to a construction company, Buildwell, for the reconstruction of the outer Mariner shoreline, particularly to reinforce the rail line.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, who disclosed this in Lagos, explained, “This infrastructure, whether they serve the Lagos State government or the federal government, they’re for the welfare of all Nigerians.

“Over the past three months, we observed serious threat to this critical infrastructure, particularly the rail line that was recently commissioned by the President.

“The existing shoreline has deteriorated very seriously, mostly along the outer Mariner to a total length of 3.9 kilometres.”

Umahi, said five companies were invited to bid for the contract and Buildwell emerged winner over its competitor, CCECC, that bided N145 billion.

He said the contract was awarded through the BPP and with the Federal…