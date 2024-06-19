Nnamdi Kanu Mulls over Out-of-court Settlement in Alleged Terrorism Trial  – THISDAYLIVE

* As court orders open space meetings with lawyers

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday hinted at exploiting the process of an out-of-court settlement in his alleged treasonable felony trial.

Kanu made the disclosure at his resumed trial before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The detained IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since 2021 when he was re-arrested and brought back to continue his trial on allegedly treasonable felony.

The court had last month refused to release him from custody on grounds that the secret service custody is the proper place for the defendant to be while the trial lasts.

In declining Kanu’s application, the court had ordered the DSS to grant Kanu unfettered access to his lawyers and fixed June 19, for commencement of trial.

However, when the matter was called…