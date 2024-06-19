NUPRC Offers Additional 17 Deep Offshore Oil Assets for Sale, Extends Pre-qualification Deadline – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday announced that with the acquisition of additional data on the oil assets up for sale, it was making available an extra 17 deep offshore for bids.

In May, the commission had invited investors to bid for 12 oil blocks and seven deep offshore assets in the 2024 marginal licencing round.

In an update on the latest licencing round, the Gbenga Komolafe-led organisation stated that it had extended the date for pre-qualification from June 25 to July 5 this year.

“Furthermore, in pursuit of the commission’s commitment to derive value from the country’s abundant oil and gas reserves and increase production, the commission has been working assiduously with multi-client companies to undertake more exploratory activities to acquire more data to foster and encourage further investment in the Nigerian upstream sector.

“As a result of additional data acquired…