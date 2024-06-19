Police Confirm Assault on Katcha LGA Boss in Niger – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the assault on the Chairman of Katcha Local Government Area, Alhaji Danlami Abdullahi Saku, by unknown persons on Sallah day.

The incident reportedly took place at Saku, the country home of the chairman.

According to the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, the embattled chairman was beaten to a situation of unconsciousness resulting in his admission at the Bida General Hospital before being transferred to another hospital because of the seriousness of his case.

Abiodun said in the statement confirming the incident that: “On June 16, 2024, at about 1800hrs, information was received at Katcha Division that the Chairman of Katcha LGA, Hon. Danlami Abdullahi Saku, was attacked by some miscreants in Saku-Gaza village after the Sallah prayer at his village Saku, Katcha LGA.

“The attack was allegedly reported to be linked to a debt issue…