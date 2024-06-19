Sack IG Egbetokun Now, PSC Union Tells Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun for peddling falsehood and misinformation about the ongoing 2022/23 Police Constable Recruitment exercise by the commission.

The IG Egbetokun had earlier alleged irregularities and corruption in the recently released names of successful candidates in the ongoing 2022/23 Police Constables Recruitment exercise.

Egbetokun further alleged that several names of persons purported to be names of successful candidates are those who did not even apply and therefore did not take part in the recruitment exercise.

But addressing a press conference at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja Wednesday, the Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission (PSC) accused Egbetokun of misinforming President Tinubu about the recruitment process.

Speaking on behalf of the Joint Union, the Chairman,…