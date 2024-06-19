Sahara Group Unveils Asharami Square to Enhance Sustainability Coverage in the Media – THISDAYLIVE

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has announced the inaugural edition of Asharami Square, a pioneering initiative aimed at advancing the reportage of issues related to sustainability through impactful media advocacy.

The inaugural session is scheduled for Monday, June 24, 2024, featuring an interactive panel discussion in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Globally, sustainability reporting in the media has seen significant growth and development, reflecting a broader trend towards transparency and accountability in corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Increasingly, corporate organisations now disclose their policies and targets related to emissions reduction, resource conservation, biodiversity and other issues.

The Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, said it was imperative to support media organisations and journalists covering these issues through capacity building…