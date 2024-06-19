Sokoto OGP to Submit Reports on Global Partnership – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Open Government Partnership (OGP) in Sokoto State has set in machinery place towards submitting it first annual report to the global partnership.

Towards this, all committees are mandated to submit their reports to enable the compilation of the first OGP report at a two-day quarter three progress reviews of OGP State Action Plan (SAP) implementation in Sokoto State, organised by USAID State2State.

The OGP is a global partnership with over 100 countries where Sokoto State enlisted as one of the 200 sub-nationals in February 2022.

Sokoto OGP thematic areas focus on the importance of citizens’ engagements in achieving the OGP reforms and understanding the role and participation of CSOs in ensuring successful OGP SAP implementation.

Non-State Actors Co-Chair, Dr. Auwal Ahmed Musa, who made presentations on the status, achievements and next steps for Sokoto State OGP SAP implementation in state since 2022, noted that:…