SERAP Petitions Inspection Panel to Hold World Bank to Account – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the World Bank Inspection Panel urging it “to probe allegations of corruption in the spending of the loans and other funding facilities obtained by the federal government and Nigeria’s 36 state governors and to review the implementation of all bank-funded projects by successive governments since 1999.”

SERAP urged the Inspection Panel “to determine the extent to which bank management has followed or is following the World Bank’ s operational policies and procedures applicable to the design, appraisal and implementation of all Bank-financed projects in Nigeria.”

SERAP also urged the panel “to determine the effect of any failure by the bank management to effectively implement its operational policies and procedures in all bank-funded projects in several states on the social and economic rights and well-being of millions of socially and economically…