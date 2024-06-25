Court Restrains Ikeja Electric, NERC from Applying New Tariff – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has restrained Ikeja Electric Plc and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) from applying, administering or implementing the purported tariff stipulated in the 2024 Supplementary Order on tariff increase on “Bank A” Feeders.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke in a ruling on Tuesday held that the tariff comprises those published by Ikeja Electric on April 4, 2024 and/May 2024 Supplementary Order on Tariff Increase on “Band A”, published on May 6, 2024 on a firm, Rida National Plastics Limited.

Justice Chukwujeku Aneke made the interim injunction after hearing an ex parte application filed by Rida National Plastics’ lawyer, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro SAN.

The judge ruled that the order subsists pending Ikeja Electric and NERC’s full compliance with Section 51 of the Electricity Act, 2023 and the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

Rida National…